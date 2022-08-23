|
23.08.2022 07:00:05
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires a ready-to-build 26 MWp solar park in Hockliffe for the strategic expansion of the PPA solar park portfolio in the UK
|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition
2022/08/23 Corporate News
Hamburg, August 23, 2022 The Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock symbol: ECV), which is listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, is acquiring from Industria Brand Energy Limited all shares and rights in the Chiltern Renewables Hockliffe Limited solar park, which is ready for construction and will have a generation capacity of 26 MWp.
The solar park in Hockliffe (around 40 miles from London) will be connected to the grid in the first half of 2023.
"We will start construction of the solar park in Hockliffe as soon as possible and sign an attractive Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) once we have acquired a larger portfolio of additional solar parks in the UK," says Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer of Encavis AG. "Until then, we will market the electricity generated in the short term. This means that this project in Hockliffe is initially one of the 5% of sales that have not yet been priced," Schirru continued.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
www.encavis.com
23.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1425579
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1425579 23.08.2022
