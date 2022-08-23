DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires a ready-to-build 26 MWp solar park in Hockliffe for the strategic expansion of the PPA solar park portfolio in the UK

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition

ENCAVIS AG acquires a ready-to-build 26 MWp solar park in Hockliffe for the strategic expansion of the PPA solar park portfolio in the UK



23.08.2022

2022/08/23 Corporate News



ENCAVIS acquires a ready-to-build 26 MWp solar park in Hockliffe for the strategic expansion of the PPA solar park portfolio in the UK

Hamburg, August 23, 2022 The Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock symbol: ECV), which is listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, is acquiring from Industria Brand Energy Limited all shares and rights in the Chiltern Renewables Hockliffe Limited solar park, which is ready for construction and will have a generation capacity of 26 MWp.

The solar park in Hockliffe (around 40 miles from London) will be connected to the grid in the first half of 2023.

"We will start construction of the solar park in Hockliffe as soon as possible and sign an attractive Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) once we have acquired a larger portfolio of additional solar parks in the UK," says Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer of Encavis AG. "Until then, we will market the electricity generated in the short term. This means that this project in Hockliffe is initially one of the 5% of sales that have not yet been priced," Schirru continued.



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.3 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



