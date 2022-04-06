|
06.04.2022 06:56:04
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires Danish wind farm Svoldrup (11.5 MW)
|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion
ENCAVIS acquires Danish wind farm Svoldrup (11.5 MW)
Revenue of the electricity production of the wind farm is fixed until end of 2023 by a pay-as-produced power purchase agreement (PPA). Encavis will fix another long-term PPA with a new party for the period post 2024.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
06.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1321159
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1321159 06.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!