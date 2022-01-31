DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG connected as planned further two solar parks (24 MWp) to the grid in the Netherlands

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Market launch

ENCAVIS AG connected as planned further two solar parks (24 MWp) to the grid in the Netherlands



31.01.2022 / 06:55

Corporate News

ENCAVIS connected as planned further two solar parks (24 MWp)

to the grid in the Netherlands



Hamburg, January 31, 2022 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) connected the two remaining solar parks Hijken and Schaapsdijk with a generation capacity of 24 megawatts (MWp) in the Netherlands out of the five solar parks acquired from Statkraft in November last year. The three solar parks Beemte Broekland, IJsseldijk and Houten, representing a combined generation capacity of 50 MWp, were already connected to the grid in 2021. All parks benefit from the Dutch subsidy scheme SDE+ for the first 15 years.



"We are happy having accomplished the connection to the grid of the two remaining solar parks from Statkraft in the Netherlands to create a more sustainable world through our solar power plants", underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the ongoing growth path of the Group, heading towards a generation capacity of more than 3.4 GW.



Statkraft developed, built and sold these five solar parks to Encavis and is also going to provide operational & maintenance (O&M) services as well as long-term asset management services.

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.1 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.31 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



