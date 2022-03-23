23.03.2022 06:55:04

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch
ENCAVIS AG connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022

23.03.2022 / 06:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News

ENCAVIS connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022
Hamburg, March 23, 2022 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) connected in total 120 megawatts (MWp) generation capacity of Renewable Energy to the grid in Q1/2022. The two solar parks Hijken and Schaapsdijk with a combined generation capacity of 24 MWp were connected to the grid in the Netherlands as disclosed already. In addition to that capacity the two solar parks Groß Behnitz, Brandenburg, Germany, (25 MWp generation capacity) and Rødby Fjord, Lolland, (71 MWp generation capacity) in the South-Western part of Zealand, Denmark, were connected to the grid according to plan.

Ultramodern bifacial solar modules will deliver subsidy-free Renewable Energy to industrial customers directly via long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) from this solar park in Groß Behnitz. The produced electricity of the solar park Rødby Fjord in Denmark will be also sold under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) over ten years to reputable Tech-Companies, based on a pay-as-produced structure. Additionally, Rødby Fjord will benefit from a 20-year Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) from the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate.

"The connection to the grid on schedule of the four solar parks Hijken, Schaapsdijk, Groß Behnitz and Rødby Fjord strengthens our market position especially in the Netherlands and in Denmark and diversifies our portfolio of generation capacity in Scandinavia. We increase our generation capacity to close to 2.0 gigawatts (GW) within the Encavis AG" underlined Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the dynamic growth story of the Group on its way to a generation capacity of 3.4 GW in 2025.

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com


Contact:
ENCAVIS AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

23.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1309169

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1309169  23.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309169&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten