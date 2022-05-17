|
17.05.2022 12:10:34
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG discloses various advance information regarding this years virtual AGM on May 19, 2022
|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
Encavis AG discloses various advance information regarding this years virtual AGM on May 19, 2022
Encavis AG already disclosed yesterday the speeches of the Management Board on the website of the Company at Investor Relations / AGM / May 19th 2022 AGM / Management Board Reports to be viewed and to be downloaded, too:
Further on all candidates to be elected new respectively again into the Supervisory Board of the Company will be presented in a short video to all shareholders with a personal message.
The Supervisory Board decided 2016 already to rejuvenate, to diversify and clearly to focus consistently on the technical competence of every single Member of the Supervisory Board in a step-by-step process. Mrs Christine Scheel enforced the Board since 2016, Dr Henning Kreke since 2017, Dr Marcus Schenk since 2019 and Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz since 2021.
This year Dr Liedtke, who accompanied the development of the Company for more than 20 years, as well as Mr Albert Büll, both major shareholders of the Company, will not candidate again for the Supervisory Board in favour of the independent candidate Mr Thorsten Testorp. Mr Alexander Stuhlmann, the long-standing Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, will not candidate, too. Mrs Isabella Pfaller will candidate for the Supervisory Board in his place. His function as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board may be taken over by Dr Rolf Martin Schmitz.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Manfred Krüper, announced already, to take over the Chair of the Board for one year only. Following this year the successor should be elected from the middle of the Supervisory Board. Mr Albert Büll candidates for a re-election to the Supervisory Board of two years only, to equalize deliberately the planned change resp. the staggered election of new Members to the Supervisory Board thats how Encavis AG paves the way for a staggered Board.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Contact:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
17.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1354573
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1354573 17.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!