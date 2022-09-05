|
05.09.2022 07:00:10
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG has been promoted to the STOXX Europe 600
|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2022/09/05 Corporate News
ENCAVIS has been promoted to the STOXX Europe 600
Hamburg, September 5, 2022 The Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock symbol: ECV), which is listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, has been promoted to the STOXX Europe 600.
We are very pleased that we, as an independent power producer (IPP) with our continuously growing portfolio of wind and solar parks in Europe, have now been included in the group of the 600 largest European companies, welcomes Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the promotion to the European index league and adds: This strengthens the group of renewable energy companies in the STOXX 600.
This index change primarily affects exchange-traded funds that replicate stock indices in real terms (especially physically replicating ETFs), because these funds have to rebalance and reweight their stocks according to the new weighting, which can lead to an increased trading volume of the respective stocks.
The index adjustments of the STOXX Europe 600 will be implemented at the beginning of trading on Monday, September 19, 2022.
About ENCAVIS:
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
www.encavis.com
05.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1434665
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1434665 05.09.2022 CET/CEST
