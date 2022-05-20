|
20.05.2022 14:23:03
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG increases dividend again to EUR 0.30 per share
|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
Hamburg, May 20, 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of Encavis AG, the Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator listed in the SDAX (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV), resolved a further increase in the cash dividend to 0.30 euros (previous year: 0.28 euros) per no-par bearer share. This tenth consecutive increase in the dividend fulfills the dividend promise of a target dividend of 0.30 euros per share for financial 2021, given in 2017. For the ninth time in succession, shareholders can choose between receiving the cash dividend of 0.30 euros per no-par bearer share, subscribing to new shares at a ratio of 85:1 (for an arithmetical 85 existing shares, the shareholder receives one additional new share) at an arithmetical subscription price of 17.85 euros per share, or a combination of both options.
The payment of the cash dividend in the amount of 0.30 euros per dividend-bearing share is planned for June 23, 2022, and the entry of the new shares in the shareholders' securities accounts and the first trading day of the new shares are scheduled for June 30, 2022.
The two new and independent candidates Ms Isabella Pfaller, Graduate Mathematician, tax advisor, auditor and finally member of the Management Board (CFO) of Versicherungskammer Bayern as well as Thorsten Testorp, Graduate Economist and Managing Partner of B&L Real Estate GmbH were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. The Management Board and Supervisory Board expressed special thanks to the previous Supervisory Board members, Mr Alexander Stuhlmann, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee and Dr Cornelius Liedtke for their always trustful and highly committed support to the Company as well as for their personal commitment and long-term constructive input to the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG.
"We are pleased that our shareholders have once again shown a high level of interest in our Encavis AG Annual General Meeting in these turbulent times and have expressed their confidence in us with their approval of all items on the agenda," Dr Manfred Krüper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, welcomed the benevolent interest shown by investors in the once again virtual Encavis AG Annual General Meeting.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
20.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1358049
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1358049 20.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|17.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.04.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research