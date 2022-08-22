DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by 48 megawatts

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition

ENCAVIS AG is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by 48 megawatts



22.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

2022/08/22 Corporate News



ENCAVIS is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by 48 megawatts



Hamburg, August 22, 2022 The Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock exchange symbol: ECV) has acquired three additional solar parks in the Netherlands with a total generation capacity of 48 megawatts (MWp).

The solar parks in Dokkum (generation capacity of 14 MWp), Lemsterhoek (31 MWp) and Hoogengraven (3 MWp) will benefit from the Dutch SDE+ feed-in tariff scheme for the first 15 years. Hoogengraven has been on the grid since June 2020 and Dokkum since July 2022. The grid connection for Lemsterhoek is also expected to be finalized shortly. The income from the electricity generated will make a positive contribution to sales, earnings and cash flow of Encavis AG retrospectively as of July 1, 2022.

BayWa r.e. developed, built and sold the three solar parks to Encavis and will also provide long-term operation and maintenance services for Encavis.

"The acquisition of these three solar parks from BayWa r.e. expands our generation capacity in the Netherlands to 228 MWp," emphasizes Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer (CIO)/Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Encavis AG, and adds: "We not only benefit from the long-term guaranteed feed-in tariffs in the Netherlands, but also from possibly higher electricity prices.

Dr. Benedikt Ortmann, Global Director of Solar Projects at BayWa r.e., comments: "We have already worked successfully with Encavis AG in the past and are pleased to be able to support them with our many years of experience and expertise in the field of solar energy on this project as well. Together, BayWa r.e. and Encavis AG are making a contribution to a secure and clean energy supply in Europe."



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.3 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



