02.05.2022 08:34:14
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary Key Performance Indicators of Q1 2022 are significantly above comparable previous year's level and on plan
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Revenue increase of more than 53% compared to previous year to around EUR 90.4 million
Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of more than 63% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.4 million (previous year: EUR 39.3 million)
Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of more than 168% compared to previous year to around EUR 34.8 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) turns into the positive of around EUR 0.08
Increase of operating cash flow of more than 62% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.7 million (previous year: EUR 39.9 million)
"These very good figures of the first quarter fulfill the level of our planning regarding production volume and electricity prices but exceeded the figures of the comparable quarter the year before significantly. Main drivers of the improvement compared to the first quarter the year before was the increased electricity production due to - compared to the very bad weather conditions in Q1 2021 - currently more favourable weather conditions. This increased production volume of the existing portfolio has been supported through additional volume effects of wind and solar parks newly connected to the grid in the past year as well as in the first quarter 2022", Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Envcavis AG, explained one of the positive earnings contributor. "In addition, electricity prices realised in Q1 2022 were on a similar level as in Q4 2021 and therefore above the level of Q1 2021. Especially in January and February even before the Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine against international law",
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
02.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1340531 02.05.2022
