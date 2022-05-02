DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary Key Performance Indicators of Q1 2022 are significantly above comparable previous year's level and on plan

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary Key Performance Indicators of Q1 2022 are significantly above comparable previous year's level and on plan



02.05.2022 / 08:34

Preliminary Key Performance Indicators of Q1 2022 are significantly above comparable previous year's level and on plan



Hamburg, May 2, 2022 - The Management Board of Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator and SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV) publishes today already preliminary Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of the first quarter 2022, that exceeded the figures of the comparable quarter the year before significantly:

Revenue increase of more than 53% compared to previous year to around EUR 90.4 million

(previous year: EUR 58.9 million)

Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of more than 63% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.4 million (previous year: EUR 39.3 million)

Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of more than 168% compared to previous year to around EUR 34.8 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) turns into the positive of around EUR 0.08

(previous year: EUR -0.05)

Increase of operating cash flow of more than 62% compared to previous year to around EUR 64.7 million (previous year: EUR 39.9 million)

"These very good figures of the first quarter fulfill the level of our planning regarding production volume and electricity prices but exceeded the figures of the comparable quarter the year before significantly. Main drivers of the improvement compared to the first quarter the year before was the increased electricity production due to - compared to the very bad weather conditions in Q1 2021 - currently more favourable weather conditions. This increased production volume of the existing portfolio has been supported through additional volume effects of wind and solar parks newly connected to the grid in the past year as well as in the first quarter 2022", Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Envcavis AG, explained one of the positive earnings contributor. "In addition, electricity prices realised in Q1 2022 were on a similar level as in Q4 2021 and therefore above the level of Q1 2021. Especially in January and February even before the Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine against international law",

added Dr Husmann further factors influencing the first quarter 2022.



*) Explanations and calculation of the adjusted operating earnings figures can be found in the Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG beginning on page 14 and at page 37.



The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG are available at:

https://www.encavis.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Encavis_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_EN_geschuetzt.pdf

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to an amount of avoided roughly 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per annum. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:

ENCAVIS AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com