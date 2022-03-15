|
15.03.2022 10:17:54
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary, unaudited results of fiscal 2021 and especially the operating cashflow are significantly above the guidance for 2021
|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Revenue increase of more than 3% to around EUR 330 million (Guidance: EUR > 320 million)
Operating EBITDA increase of more than 6% to around EUR 255 million (Guidance: EUR > 240 million)
Operating EBIT increase of more than 7% to around EUR 148 million (Guidance: EUR > 138 million)
Operating earnings per share (EPS) increase of good 4% to around EUR 0.48 (Guidance: EUR 0.46)
Operating cashflow benefitted from significantly higher electricity prices especially in Southern Europe and increased of good 19% to around EUR 250 million (Guidance: EUR > 210 million)
Main driver of the significantly higher Key Performance Indicators, compared to the previous year as well as to the guidance, were the continuously increasing electricity prices in the fourth quarter, despite the less than average meteorological conditions in many parts of Europe.
Considering the high portion of long-term fixed electricity prices of more than 90% of Group revenue from Renewable Energy production, Encavis benefitted only with a minor part of its energy production from this effect, nevertheless this effect is clearly noticeable.
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
15.03.2022
