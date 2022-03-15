DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary, unaudited results of fiscal 2021 and especially the operating cashflow are significantly above the guidance for 2021

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Encavis AG: Preliminary, unaudited results of fiscal 2021 and especially the operating cashflow are significantly above the guidance for 2021

Hamburg, March 15, 2022 - The Management Board of Hamburg based and SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) publishes in advance to the disclosure of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2021, scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022, preliminary, unaudited results of the major Key Performance Indicators of fiscal 2021 in comparison to the disclosed guidance:

Revenue increase of more than 3% to around EUR 330 million (Guidance: EUR > 320 million)

Revenue increase of close to 13% compared to the previous year of EUR 292.3 million

Operating EBITDA increase of more than 6% to around EUR 255 million (Guidance: EUR > 240 million)

Operating EBITDA increase of around 13% compared to the previous year of EUR 224.8 million

Operating EBIT increase of more than 7% to around EUR 148 million (Guidance: EUR > 138 million)

Operating EBIT increase of around 12% compared to the previous year of EUR 132.2 million

Operating earnings per share (EPS) increase of good 4% to around EUR 0.48 (Guidance: EUR 0.46)

Operating earnings per share (EPS) increase of around 12% compared to the previous year of EUR 0.43

Operating cashflow benefitted from significantly higher electricity prices especially in Southern Europe and increased of good 19% to around EUR 250 million (Guidance: EUR > 210 million)

Operating cashflow increase of more than 17% compared to the previous year of EUR 212.9 million

Main driver of the significantly higher Key Performance Indicators, compared to the previous year as well as to the guidance, were the continuously increasing electricity prices in the fourth quarter, despite the less than average meteorological conditions in many parts of Europe.

Considering the high portion of long-term fixed electricity prices of more than 90% of Group revenue from Renewable Energy production, Encavis benefitted only with a minor part of its energy production from this effect, nevertheless this effect is clearly noticeable.

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.1 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.3 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



