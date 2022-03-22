|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the expectations for the current fiscal year 2022e
Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the expectations for the current fiscal year 2022e
Currently eleven out of twelve research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results for the current fiscal year 2022e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.
Analysts' Consensus FY 2022e
The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the Company:
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1307979
|17.03.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.03.22
|ENCAVIS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.03.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.03.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.21
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
