DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes first Corporate Carbon Footprint (CCF)

Hamburg, March 24, 2022 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) has calculated its initial Corporate Carbon Footprint, together with independent industry experts. In the future, the Group plans to provide information on its Carbon Footprint every year.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reiterated earlier this month how urgent action is needed today to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 C: politicians, companies and citizens alike are called upon to mitigate global warming.

Encavis is taking responsibility and, for the first time, has calculated its Carbon Footprint for the 2020 financial year in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol methodology standard, known as the Corporate Carbon Footprint (CCF), for Scope 1, 2 and 3. According to this, the greenhouse gas emissions of the entire Group amount to a total of 558,644 metric tonnes of CO 2 e. In relation to the volume of electricity generated in 2020, the CO 2 footprint is therefore 156 metric tonnes of CO 2 e per gigawatt hour (GWh) of electricity produced. The largest emissions driver, over 99%, are so-called Scope 3 emissions, which are mainly generated in the upstream supply chain through construction of wind and solar parks. These emissions are offset by savings: In the period under consideration, the Renewable Energy plants of the Encavis Group avoided a total of 950,200 tonnes of climate-damaging CO 2 .

"By calculating our Corporate Carbon Footprint, we have created transparency so that we can now identify substantial savings potential in the coming months and initiate appropriate measures," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG underlines further goals for the future and adds: "However, we can only successfully solve the decarbonisation of our supply chain together with our project partners."



