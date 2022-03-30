|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes first Sustainability Report in accordance with new GRI standard
ENCAVIS publishes first Sustainability Report in accordance with new GRI standard
The report provides insights in Encavis AG's comprehensive and ambitious sustainability strategy, which manifests itself in the four fields of action Strategy & Governance, Economy, Ecology and Social. The Company's key sustainability topics simultaneously contribute to many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"In the past year, we provided the important basis to be able to focus on our sustainability goals in accordance with GRI standards. Given today's geopolitical situation as well as the dramatic climate impact, the speedy implementation of sustainability goals has never been more important for companies ", adds Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG.
Encavis Group's reporting for fiscal year 2021 comes in a digital way that focuses on ESG and creates a link to the consolidated financial statements. "With our first online report, we are taking a clear step towards digital reporting. At the same time, this is also the beginning of our journey towards an integrated reporting," says Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, explaining the future development.
The Encavis AG Digital Report is available from the following URL:
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|12:44
|ENCAVIS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:28
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.03.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.03.22
|ENCAVIS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.03.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
