DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes first Sustainability Report in accordance with new GRI standard

Corporate News

ENCAVIS publishes first Sustainability Report in accordance with new GRI standard

Hamburg, March 30, 2022 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) has published its first sustainability report in accordance with the new standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and thus meets today's requirement for transparent reporting. Under the motto "The Sun Goes Up," the Company presents its key sustainability topics, which were externally verified by stakeholders in the summer of 2021, specifies the ambitious targets it has set itself, and reports on the progress made since last year.

The report provides insights in Encavis AG's comprehensive and ambitious sustainability strategy, which manifests itself in the four fields of action Strategy & Governance, Economy, Ecology and Social. The Company's key sustainability topics simultaneously contribute to many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"In the past year, we provided the important basis to be able to focus on our sustainability goals in accordance with GRI standards. Given today's geopolitical situation as well as the dramatic climate impact, the speedy implementation of sustainability goals has never been more important for companies ", adds Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG.

Encavis Group's reporting for fiscal year 2021 comes in a digital way that focuses on ESG and creates a link to the consolidated financial statements. "With our first online report, we are taking a clear step towards digital reporting. At the same time, this is also the beginning of our journey towards an integrated reporting," says Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, explaining the future development.

The Encavis AG Digital Report is available from the following URL:

https://encavis-2021.corporate-report.net /home-en



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to about 3.2 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



