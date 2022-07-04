DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG realigns Management Board for the European Energy Transition

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Hamburg, July 4, 2022 The Supervisory Board of Encavis AG, (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV), the MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator, made following choices in todays Board Meeting to realign the Management Team of Encavis AG:

The current Head of Operations and IT (COO), Mr Mario Schirru (41), has been appointed to the Management Board of Encavis AG, as of August 1, 2022. Mr Schirru is an intimate expert of the Renewable Energy industry and for more than eight years part of the Encavis Group already. The italian-born engineer acquired already the detailed expertise as former Investment Director early in his career to be prepared to solve the future challenges of the European Energy Transition as well as the disproportionate growth opportunities related with this transition.

I am very happy, that the Company appoints a member of the Management Board from its own organisation with Mr Schirru, who is very familiar with the dynamic of the heavily growing markets of new wind and solar projects from his own experience. The success of our two Spanish large-scale PV projects Talayuela with 300 MWp and La Cabrera with 200 MWp generation capacity was mainly driven by him, welcomed Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the appointment of the COO to the Management Board, where he will drive forward purposefully the challenging issues of digitalisation of the Renewable Energy markets as well as the Energy Storage in parallel.

In the course of the changes within the Management Board of Encavis AG the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encavis AG, Dr Dierk Paskert (61), will resign from office mutually agreed and leave the Group prematurely, as of December 31, 2022.

Dr Paskert shaped and characterised definitively the change of the Encavis Group from a financial investor to a modern and sustainably Green Energy producer. We thank him for this successful transformation and especially for the positive transition to the new Management Team, underlined Dr Manfred Krüper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG, the current realignment.

The member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Encavis AG, Dr Christoph Husmann (57), who also shaped and characterised the strategic development of the Company in the past eight years will be nominated Spokesman of the Management Board, as of January 1, 2023 and preserves the continuity of the business orientation fundamentally. Independent of the personal changes all members of the Management Board reaffirm the commitment to the growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025, where individual targets may be achieved earlier than originally planned, reiterats Dr Husmann the focus of the Encavis Group to the mid-term targets.

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to an amount of avoided 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per annum. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

