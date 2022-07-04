|
04.07.2022 17:43:54
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG realigns Management Board for the European Energy Transition
|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Corporate News
ENCAVIS realigns Management Board for the European Energy Transition
Hamburg, July 4, 2022 The Supervisory Board of Encavis AG, (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV), the MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator, made following choices in todays Board Meeting to realign the Management Team of Encavis AG:
The current Head of Operations and IT (COO), Mr Mario Schirru (41), has been appointed to the Management Board of Encavis AG, as of August 1, 2022. Mr Schirru is an intimate expert of the Renewable Energy industry and for more than eight years part of the Encavis Group already. The italian-born engineer acquired already the detailed expertise as former Investment Director early in his career to be prepared to solve the future challenges of the European Energy Transition as well as the disproportionate growth opportunities related with this transition.
I am very happy, that the Company appoints a member of the Management Board from its own organisation with Mr Schirru, who is very familiar with the dynamic of the heavily growing markets of new wind and solar projects from his own experience. The success of our two Spanish large-scale PV projects Talayuela with 300 MWp and La Cabrera with 200 MWp generation capacity was mainly driven by him, welcomed Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the appointment of the COO to the Management Board, where he will drive forward purposefully the challenging issues of digitalisation of the Renewable Energy markets as well as the Energy Storage in parallel.
In the course of the changes within the Management Board of Encavis AG the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encavis AG, Dr Dierk Paskert (61), will resign from office mutually agreed and leave the Group prematurely, as of December 31, 2022.
Dr Paskert shaped and characterised definitively the change of the Encavis Group from a financial investor to a modern and sustainably Green Energy producer. We thank him for this successful transformation and especially for the positive transition to the new Management Team, underlined Dr Manfred Krüper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Encavis AG, the current realignment.
The member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Encavis AG, Dr Christoph Husmann (57), who also shaped and characterised the strategic development of the Company in the past eight years will be nominated Spokesman of the Management Board, as of January 1, 2023 and preserves the continuity of the business orientation fundamentally. Independent of the personal changes all members of the Management Board reaffirm the commitment to the growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025, where individual targets may be achieved earlier than originally planned, reiterats Dr Husmann the focus of the Encavis Group to the mid-term targets.
About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to an amount of avoided 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per annum. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Contact:
04.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1390417
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1390417 04.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:43
|DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG realigns Management Board for the European Energy Transition (EQS Group)
|
17:43
|DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG stellt Vorstand für Europäische Energiewende neu auf (EQS Group)
|
17:41
|DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Vorstandsveränderung (EQS Group)
|
17:41
|DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG: Changes in Management Board (EQS Group)
|
12:28
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
12:28
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)
|
02.07.22
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
02.07.22
|DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|17.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.05.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.04.22
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.04.22
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.05.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.04.22
|ENCAVIS Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.22
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.08.21
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ENCAVIS AG
|17,96
|-2,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLage am Aktienmarkt weiter angespannt: ATX legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zunächst moderate Gewinne, rutschte dann jedoch unter die Nulllinie und schloss in Rot. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund des Nationalfeiertags am 4. Juli geschlossen. Asiens Börsen tendierten zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.