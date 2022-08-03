|
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG records significant earnings increase in first-half 2022 and raises outlook for the full-year 2022
ENCAVIS records significant earnings increase in first-half 2022 and raises outlook for the full-year 2022
Revenue increase of around 40% compared to previous year to around EUR 226.4 million
Increase of adjusted EBITDA*) of around 40% compared to previous year to around EUR 170.6 million (previous year: EUR 122.3 million)
Increase of adjusted EBIT*) of around 60% compared to previous year to around EUR 109.8 million (previous year: EUR 68.7 million)
Increase of adjusted Earnings Per Share*) (EPS) of more than 83% compared to previous year
Increase of operating cash flow of more than 46% compared to previous year to around EUR 164.2 million (previous year: EUR 109.4 million)
The significant increases in revenue and earnings of the first half of this year are essentially based on increased generation capacities, higher wind and solar performance as well as currently high market prices for electricity that are signficantly above the comparable figures of the previous half-year, explained Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the positive earning effects.
Taking into account the increased revenue and earnings figures in the first seven months of 2022, the Management Board of Encavis AG decided to adjust the outlook of the operating Key Performance Indicators for the full-year 2022. Thereby the hitherto used planning assumptions of the origin planning for the remaining five months of the fiscal year 2022 were set due to the very high volatilty of the prices for electricity.
An increase in sales to > EUR 420 million (previously > EUR 380 million),
an increase in operating EBITDA to > EUR 310 million (previously > EUR 285 million),
an increase in operating EBIT to > EUR 185 million (previously > EUR 166 million),
an increase in operating Earnings Per Share (EPS) from EUR 0.51 to EUR 0.55 and
an increase in operating cash flow to > EUR 280 million (previously > EUR 260 million) are expected.
The Annual Report / Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 of Encavis AG are available at:
Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Contact:
