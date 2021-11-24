|
24.11.2021 20:40:24
DGAP-News: ???????Endor AG announces the Gran Turismo(TM) DD Pro for PlayStation(R)5 and PlayStation(R)4 consoles
|
DGAP-News: Endor AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Endor AG announces the Gran TurismoTM DD Pro for PlayStation(R) 5 and PlayStation(R) 4 consoles
Landshut, November 24, 2021 - Endor AG with its brand Fanatec introduces the Gran TurismoTM DD Pro, the first official Direct Drive Wheel for the Gran TurismoTM series. The ready-to-race package, officially licensed for PlayStation(R)5 consoles and PlayStation(R)4 consoles, includes a high-performance direct-drive wheel base, steering wheel, and pedals. It was developed in parallel with the CSL DD, in close collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital.
About Endor AG www.endor.ag
Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, headquartered in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 165 people. Within the group, 206 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2020, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 90 million euros according to preliminary figures.
Contact:
Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag
Press and investor enquiries:
24.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Endor AG
|E.ON-Allee 3
|84036 Landshut
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)871-9221-122
|Fax:
|+49-(0)871-9221-221
|E-mail:
|ir@endor.ag
|Internet:
|www.endor.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005491666
|WKN:
|549166
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1251830
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1251830 24.11.2021
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!