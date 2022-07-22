|
22.07.2022 16:18:48
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Confirmation of forecast at the successfully held Annual General Meeting 2022
|
DGAP-News: Endor AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Endor AG: Confirmation of forecast at the successfully held Annual General Meeting 2022
Landshut, 22 July 2022 - The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Endor AG received great approval from the shareholders at today's virtual general meeting. All items on the agenda were approved by a large majority.
In addition to the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the auditing and tax consulting firm Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG were elected as auditors for the 2022 financial year. Furthermore, a resolution was passed on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board had proposed to transfer an amount of 2 million euros from the balance sheet profit of 2.1 million euros to other revenue reserves and to carry forward the remaining amount of 0.1 million euros to new account.
The Executive Board also confirmed the forecast for the current financial year. According to this, the board of directors expects consolidated sales to be in the low three-digit million range for the first time, with a simultaneous moderate increase in EBIT.
Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Endor AG: "We are very satisfied with the development so far. We were able to more than double sales in the first quarter of 2022 and achieved 46.5 million euros. We received a strong boost from the launch of the Gran Turismo 7 gaming software and from the significantly improved availability of goods. However, I would also like to point out that turnover and profit cannot be extrapolated linearly to the full year. In the first quarter we benefited from a strong special economic situation due to Gran Turismo. The development of the other quarters, however, also depends on the supply chains - especially in China - and the availability of goods.
GSC will prepare and publish a research report in the aftermath of the Annual General Meeting.
About Endor AG www.endor.ag
Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a brain factory, the companys focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (German engineering). The products are mainly produced in Asia.
Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, based in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 147 people. Within the group, 192 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2021, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 81.3 million euros.
Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag
Press and investor enquiries:
Anita Schneider/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV, Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17,
22.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Endor AG
|E.ON-Allee 3
|84036 Landshut
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)871-9221-122
|Fax:
|+49-(0)871-9221-221
|E-mail:
|ir@endor.ag
|Internet:
|www.endor.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005491666
|WKN:
|549166
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1404395
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1404395 22.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endor AGmehr Nachrichten
|
22.07.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG: Prognosebestätigung im Rahmen der erfolgreich abgehaltenen Hauptversammlung 2022 (EQS Group)
|
22.07.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG: Confirmation of forecast at the successfully held Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG publishes audited figures for the financial year 2021 (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG veröffentlicht testierte Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (EQS Group)
|
24.05.22
|Endor AG: BaFin setzt Geldbuße fest (BaFin)
|
17.05.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG with new record results in sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2022 (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG mit neuen Rekordergebnissen bei Umsatz und Ertrag im ersten Quartal 2022 (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|DGAP-News: Endor AG expands the Management Board with Dr. Michael Op de Hipt as new COO (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Endor AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Endor AG
|14,50
|2,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.