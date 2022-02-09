DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor for the first time concludes long-term PPAs with a German corporate off-taker for two solar park projects in Brandenburg

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Contract/Contract

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor for the first time concludes long-term PPAs with a German corporate off-taker for two solar park projects in Brandenburg



Energiekontor signs first long-term PPAs for a term of 15 years with a German corporate off-taker

Energiekontor realizes further subsidy-free solar projects in Germany

Agreement relates to two solar park projects in Brandenburg with a total generation capacity of over 70 MW

Bremen 9 February 2022 - Energiekontor, a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks, has for the first time concluded long-term PPAs with a German corporate off-taker for two subsidy-free solar park projects in Brandenburg. The two solar parks will have a combined generation capacity of more than 70 MW. Being a pioneer of the energy transition, Energiekontor is thus implementing further solar park projects at market prices without public subsidies and thus significantly contributes to the further expansion of renewable energies.

The power purchase agreements concluded between Energiekontor and the corporate off-taker are among the first of their kind in Germany. Previously, corresponding PPAs were concluded primarily between operators and utilities. With the first long-term corporate PPAs in Germany, Energiekontor is further expanding its options to realize and operate solar parks without any government subsidies and public tenders in the future. The agreement with the Robert Bosch GmbH covers the supply of green electricity from two solar park projects in Brandenburg with a total generation capacity of over 70 MW and an annual electricity production of up to 77.4 GWh. The electricity will be supplied to Robert Bosch GmbH based on a forecast delivery schedule for the respective following day at a fixed price for a term of 15 years. Energiekontor will take over the commercial and technical management of the parks.

"The corporate PPAs with Bosch are another milestone for Energiekontor and the future of renewable energies in Germany. As a pioneer in the industry, Energiekontor impressively demonstrates that solar power in Germany is also competitive outside the EEG-renumeration scheme and can be very attractive for corporate off-takers. This is made possible by the special pay-as-forecasted structure of the PPAs and the direct supply of green electricity to the end-user. Being a pioneer in renewable energies we thus significantly contribute to a climate friendly electricity supply to the economy. Apart from utilities, with whom Energiekontor already concluded several PPAs, also corporate and industrial clients will be available as long-term off-takers for future projects", said Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

The realization of the solar park projects in Brandenburg is also a benefit for the region. Local agricultural companies benefit from long-term and recurring lease income. This gives them financial planning predictability and funds for measures to counter the effects of climate change, such as periods of drought. The community also generates lease and business tax revenue, and employment opportunities arise for local businesses.

About Energiekontor AG

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers and an operator of wind and solar parks. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy.

In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 330 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin, Berlin Spandau and Potsdam. The company also has branches in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), the USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud track record since the company was founded: 130 realised wind farms and 12 solar farms with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. EUR 1.8 billion.

The company went public on 25 May 2000. The share of Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.



