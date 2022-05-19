|
19.05.2022 17:06:21
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Redemption of treasury shares
|
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Corporate Action
Bremen, 19 May 2022 By resolution of the annual general meeting of Energiekontor AG on 20 May 2020, the Executive Board was authorized pursuant to Section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire and redeem treasury shares of the Company of up to 10 percent of the share capital without the redemption or its implementation requiring a further resolution of the general meeting.
On the basis of this authorization, the Company had again launched a share buyback program on May 21, 2021, and acquired 137,738 no-par value bearer shares of the Company with a notional value of 1.00 per share on the stock exchange in the period starting from May 25, 2021, until April 22, 2022.
On the basis of the above-mentioned authorization from May 20, 2020, the Executive Board resolved on May 19, 2022, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to reduce the Company's share capital by 137,738.00 from 14,124,638.00 to 13,986,900.00 by the redemption of 137,738 shares.
The Supervisory Board has resolved to amend the Articles of Association in connection and accordance with the capital reduction. After the redemption becomes effective, the share capital of the company amounts to 13,986,900.00 and is divided into 13,986,900 ordinary bearer shares.
About Energiekontor AG
In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen). The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: 131 realised wind farms and 13 solar farms with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. EUR 1.8 billion.
Contact
19.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|04 21/33 04-126
|Fax:
|04 21/33 04-4 44
|E-mail:
|ir@energiekontor.de
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005313506
|WKN:
|531350
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1356083
