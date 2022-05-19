DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Redemption of treasury shares

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Corporate Action

Energiekontor AG: Redemption of treasury shares



19.05.2022 / 17:06

Reduction of share capital by EUR 137,738

New share capital: EUR 13,986,900

Bremen, 19 May 2022 By resolution of the annual general meeting of Energiekontor AG on 20 May 2020, the Executive Board was authorized pursuant to Section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire and redeem treasury shares of the Company of up to 10 percent of the share capital without the redemption or its implementation requiring a further resolution of the general meeting.

On the basis of this authorization, the Company had again launched a share buyback program on May 21, 2021, and acquired 137,738 no-par value bearer shares of the Company with a notional value of 1.00 per share on the stock exchange in the period starting from May 25, 2021, until April 22, 2022.

On the basis of the above-mentioned authorization from May 20, 2020, the Executive Board resolved on May 19, 2022, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to reduce the Company's share capital by 137,738.00 from 14,124,638.00 to 13,986,900.00 by the redemption of 137,738 shares.

The Supervisory Board has resolved to amend the Articles of Association in connection and accordance with the capital reduction. After the redemption becomes effective, the share capital of the company amounts to 13,986,900.00 and is divided into 13,986,900 ordinary bearer shares.

About Energiekontor AG

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of around 330 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen). The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: 131 realised wind farms and 13 solar farms with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. EUR 1.8 billion.



The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact

Energiekontor AG

Head of Investor Relations/PR

Till Giessmann

T: +49 421 3304-126

till.giessmann@energiekontor.de