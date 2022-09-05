DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Wind power plant project in the federal state of Bremen successfully sold

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Disposal

Energiekontor AG: Wind power plant project in the federal state of Bremen successfully sold



05.09.2022 / 09:58 CET/CEST

Bremen, 05 September 2022 - Bremen-based Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506, General Standard), one of the leading German project developers and operators of wind and solar farms, has sold the Bultensee wind power plant project in the federal state of Bremen to Austrian oekostrom AG. The Bultensee wind power plant project consists of one Nordex wind turbine with a generation capacity of 3.6 MW and is being built in the federal state of Bremen on the eastern border with Lower Saxony. The wind power plant project is expected to generate more than 7.5 GWh of electricity annually. This amount of electricity is calculated to be sufficient to cover the annual electricity needs of around 2,500 average German households. The wind farm is currently under construction and is scheduled to be commissioned in summer 2023.

The buyer of the wind power plant is the Austrian oekostrom AG based in Vienna. As a producer and provider of electricity, oekostrom AG focuses exclusively on the use of renewable energy sources and has set itself the goal of making an active contribution to the decarbonisation of society. Energiekontor will take over the commercial and technical management of the wind power plant after commissioning.

"With oekostrom AG, we are delighted to have a partner at our side who shares our passion for renewable energies. Both companies are united by the unconditional will to make an active contribution to the energy transition and thus to further promote the reduction of climate-damaging CO2 emissions. Energiekontor has a clear vision of the future, in which the entire energy demand is covered by 100 percent renewable energy. As pioneers of the energy transition, we see ourselves in a pioneering role," says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

We are pleased to expand our power plant fleet in Germany and also to contribute to the success of the energy transition in our neighbouring country. With the purchase of the Bultensee wind turbine, we are taking a further step towards a renewable, independent energy future and ensuring that even more people can obtain clean electricity from 100% renewables, comments Ulrich Streibl, Management spokesperson of oekostrom AG and Christoph Großsteiner, Director of the oekostrom Produktions GmbH.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 360 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: 132 realised wind farms and 13 solar parks with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

About oekostrom AG:

oekostrom AG is a producer and supplier of electricity from renewable energy sources and is actively committed to an ecological, sustainable energy supply. Founded in 1999 as a result of the climate protection and anti-nuclear movement, the company is now the largest independent energy service provider in Austria.

Since the early years, oekostrom AG has grown strongly. She has always taken the clear stance of "doing the right thing in the sense of a renewable energy future". oekostrom AG offers a wide range of options for people who want to make an active contribution to climate protection: Be it as customer, shareholder, producer or as an interested person. 100% independent 100% sustainable 100% from Austria.

Contact:

Investor Relations / Press

Till Gießmann

Phone: +49 421 3304-126

E-mail: till.giessmann@energiekontor.com

www.energiekontor.de