DGAP-News: Eng Advanced Blockchain AG: GBC Research publishes initial coverage with target price of 23.32 EUR

27.04.2022 / 10:51

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is pleased to announce that GBC AG (www.gbc-ag.de/), has published an initial Research report with a target price of 23.32 EUR ( http://www.more-ir.de/d/23899.pdf).



The valuation is based on a NAV approach and values the broadly diversified portfolio of Advanced Blockchain AG and its subsidiaries at an enterprise value of 88 million EUR.



GBC analysts Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger and Felix Haugg will accompany the further operational as well as strategic development of Advanced Blockchain AG with their continued research.



On Friday, Advanced Blockchain AG will publish a detailed investor update that includes news regarding the company's development and annual results. This update will be published on the company's website.

About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG is a leading venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0. The team consists of approximately 200 members worldwide working on more than 23 different next generation DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and Web 3.0 projects.



For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

