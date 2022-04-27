DGAP-News: Eng Advanced Blockchain AG: GBC Research publishes initial coverage with target price of 23.32 EUR

|
Advanced Blockchain AG: GBC Research publishes initial coverage with target price of 23.32 EUR
Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Rating
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is pleased to announce that GBC AG (www.gbc-ag.de/), has published an initial Research report with a target price of 23.32 EUR ( http://www.more-ir.de/d/23899.pdf).
