DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG: Notice of Loss pursuant to Sec. 92 par. 1 AktG

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM

Epigenomics AG: Notice of Loss pursuant to Sec. 92 par. 1 AktG



15.08.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, August 15, 2022 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") notifies that according to its best judgment a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the Company has been incurred. This anticipated development is mainly attributable to budgeted losses from regular business operations.

Pursuant to Sec. 92 par. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), a loss amounting to half of the nominal share capital triggers the statutory obligation to convene without undue delay a general meeting of shareholders which the Executive Board notifies of the loss. Accordingly, the Company will convene in due time an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

