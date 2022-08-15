Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 09:00:16

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG: Notice of Loss pursuant to Sec. 92 par. 1 AktG

15.08.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, August 15, 2022 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") notifies that according to its best judgment a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the Company has been incurred. This anticipated development is mainly attributable to budgeted losses from regular business operations.

Pursuant to Sec. 92 par. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), a loss amounting to half of the nominal share capital triggers the statutory obligation to convene without undue delay a general meeting of shareholders which the Executive Board notifies of the loss. Accordingly, the Company will convene in due time an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

 

Contact:
Company

Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com
 

Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.


15.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2184
WKN: A3H218
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1420013

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1420013  15.08.2022 CET/CEST

