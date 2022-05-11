|
11.05.2022 08:00:03
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022
|
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Epigenomics AG Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022
Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), May 11, 2022 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") today reported financial results (IFRS, unaudited) for the first three months of 2022.
Financial key figures
Operational developments
We are very pleased with our progress on Epi proColon Next-Gen and remain on-track to achieve our development and trial goals for this year, said Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics. We are optimistic that the performance of Next-Gen will result in a significant market opportunity in the years to come.
Outlook 2022
Revenue
EBITDA / cash consumption
Further information
The interim statement for the first three months 2022 (unaudited) can be found on Epigenomics' website at: https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/.
Conference call for analysts and investors
Epigenomics AG will host a conference call for analysts and investors today at 4.00 pm (CET) / 10.00 am (EDT). The webcast can be accessed on the Companys website https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:
Dial-in number Germany: +49 69 6677 38007
Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and to register using the link above.
An audio replay of the conference call will be provided on the Epigenomics website subsequently.
About Epigenomics
For further information please visit www.epigenomics.com.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
