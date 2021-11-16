|
16.11.2021 12:35:03
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program
|
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG: Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program
Munich - 16 November 2021
The Management Board of EQS Group AG has decided to continue its share repurchase of up to 12,000 of its own shares at a total purchase price (excluding transaction fees) of up to EUR 500,000. The share buy-back will continue 16.11.2021 and is limited until 31.12.2021. Until 11.10.2021, 4,654 shares have already been purchased. The repurchased shares serve exclusively to implement an employee participation program "MyEQS Shareplan".
The share repurchase will be executed through the stock exchange. The share repurchase will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within the specified time period. Pursuant to the agreement with the Company, the bank is obliged to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 with regard to the purchase price.
Information on the transactions relating to the repurchase program will be published according to Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction and will be made available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.
Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430-033
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
16.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1249348 16.11.2021
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EQS Group AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EQS Group AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EQS Group AG
|41,60
|-2,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt deutlich zu -- DAX erstmals über 16.200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schließen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Dienstag deutlich höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann sich auf ein neues Allzeithoch hieven. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Anleger unentschlossen.