DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

EQS Group AG: Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program



16.11.2021 / 12:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EQS Group AG: Continuation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program

Munich - 16 November 2021

The Management Board of EQS Group AG has decided to continue its share repurchase of up to 12,000 of its own shares at a total purchase price (excluding transaction fees) of up to EUR 500,000. The share buy-back will continue 16.11.2021 and is limited until 31.12.2021. Until 11.10.2021, 4,654 shares have already been purchased. The repurchased shares serve exclusively to implement an employee participation program "MyEQS Shareplan".

The share repurchase will be executed through the stock exchange. The share repurchase will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within the specified time period. Pursuant to the agreement with the Company, the bank is obliged to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 with regard to the purchase price.

Information on the transactions relating to the repurchase program will be published according to Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction and will be made available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/ .

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com