25.03.2022 08:00:21
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes its 2021 annual report
Munich - March 25, 2022
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) continued its growth trajectory also in the 2021 financial year and generated revenue of EUR 50.2 million (previous year: EUR 37.6 million). The increase over the previous year is around 33 percent. EBITDA declined as planned compared to the same period of the previous year and was in line with the guidance at EUR 2.1 million before purchase price allocation. The consolidated net loss for the year stood at EUR -6.6 million. Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.81.
For the new ARR indicator, which quantifies the new contractually agreed, annually recurring revenue, a volume of EUR 8.9 million is calculated (previous year: EUR 5.3 million). The number of new SaaS customers is 1,017.
The Group achieved revenue of EUR 14.8 million (+48 %) in the October to December period. The EBITDA declined to EUR -531 thousand (previous year: EUR 465 thousand).
Segment development
Revenue in the Compliance segment rose in the 2021 financial year by 54 percent. In the Investor Relations segment, revenue went up by 10 percent. The annual recurring revenue at Group level had a ratio of 85 percent.
Achim Weick, founder and CEO of the EQS Group AG: "We have further expanded our position as the leading European cloud provider for whistleblowing systems in the 2021 financial year and completed the integration of Business Keeper GmbH. The momentum of new customer acquisition in the fourth quarter indicates the growth trajectory for the 2022 financial year. In Germany, the publication of the draft bill for the Whistleblower Directive is imminent. Therefore, we are starting the new financial year with great confidence and are sure that we will be able to increase the high growth in new customers even further with the implementation of the European Whistleblower Directive."
Many companies in the European Union will need to deal with compliance subjects for the first time based on the EU Directive 2019/1937 which prescribes the obligatory introduction of an internal whistleblower channel for companies. EQS Group AG has been making intensive preparations for this for more than a year in order to achieve high market penetration.
Outlook
Medium-term goal for 2025 confirmed
The Executive Board will be explaining the business results in today's video conference from 11.00 a.m. (CET). Login is not necessary. It will be broadcast live online at FY 2021 Results (webcast-eqs.com). Questions can be asked using the Q&A feature (chat) beforehand or during the webcast.
* EBITDA adjusted for additional expenses into Marketing and Sales & Purchase Price Allocation
More information:
The figures for FY 2021 are audited.
Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/).
EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.
EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, business approvals, third party management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.
EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs more than 550 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.
