|
27.01.2022 12:40:04
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary sales figures for 2021
|
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Sales Result
EQS Group AG publishes preliminary sales figures for 2021
- Sales grow by 34 percent to EUR 50.4 million
- New ARR rises by 68 percent to EUR 8.9 million
- Total SaaS customer base increases by 1,018 to over 4,000
- Integration of Business Keeper GmbH largely concluded
- Strong growth planned up to 2025. Medium-term goal of EUR 130 million revenue confirmed
Munich - 27 January 2022
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) generated revenues of EUR 50.4 million for the financial year 2021, according to the preliminary unaudited figures now available (previous year: EUR 37.6 million). The increase over the previous year is around 34 percent. A volume of EUR 8.9 million is calculated for the new ARR performance indicator, which quantifies the new contractually agreed, annually recurring revenue. The number of new SaaS customers is 1,018.
Achim Weick, Founder and CEO of the EQS Group AG: "The momentum of new customer acquisitions in the fourth quarter indicates the growth trajectory for the 2022 financial year. We have further strengthened our position as the leading European cloud provider for whistleblowing systems and have almost completed the integration of Business Keeper GmbH. Therefore, we are starting the new financial year with great confidence and are sure that we will be able to increase the high growth in new customers even further with the implementation of the European Whistleblower Directive in Germany."
Many companies in the European Union will need to deal with compliance subjects for the first time based on the EU Directive 2019/1937 which prescribes the obligatory introduction of an internal whistleblower channel for companies. EQS Group AG has been making intensive preparations for this for more than a year in order to achieve high market penetration.
Outlook
Medium-term goal for 2025 confirmed
Preliminary key figures for the result of the 2021 financial year are not available yet. However, the earnings target was already achieved after nine months. EQS Group AG will publish the audited figures for the 2021 financial year and the annual report on 25 March 2022.
More information:
Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/).
EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.
EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, business approvals, third party management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.
EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs more than 550 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430033
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
27.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 444 430-000
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 430-049
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273709
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1273709 27.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EQS Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.01.22
|DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary sales figures for 2021 (EQS Group)
|
27.01.22
|DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Vertriebszahlen 2021 (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22