13.05.2022 08:00:15
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with a good start into 2022
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
EQS Group AG with a good start into 2022
- Revenue grows by 34 percent to EUR 14.11 million in Q1
- New ARR rises by 26 percent to EUR 1.81 million
- 216 new SaaS customers (previous year 158)
- Number of SaaS customers rises to 4,405
- EBITDA of EUR 252 thousand above target (previous year EUR 309 thousand)
- Whistleblower Directive expected in Germany in the third quarter
- Upper revenue range for growth for 2022 lowered to 40 percent
- DFGE will not become part of EQS Group AG
Munich 13 May 2022
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) has made a good start to the new year. In the months from January to March, the Group generated sales revenue of EUR 14.11 million (previous year EUR 10.55 million). That means an increase of 34 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. EBITDA declined to EUR 252 thousand (previous year EUR 309 thousand). The consolidated profit for the year stood at EUR -971 thousand. Earnings per share amounted accordingly to EUR -0.11.
Segment development
Achim Weick, Founder and CEO of the EQS Group AG: We are ideally positioned to attract a high number of new SaaS customers as the national Whistleblower Directive legislations come into force. The draft bill for implementation in Germany is now available and meets our expectations in terms of content. Experience shows that most companies do not concentrate their efforts on the effects of a new law until just before it is introduced. Therefore, we expect to see a steady increase in lead generation activity and a significant rise in concluded contracts in the weeks and months ahead.
Many companies in the European Union will need to deal with compliance subjects for the first time based on the EU Directive 2019/1937 which prescribes the obligatory introduction of an internal whistleblower channel for companies. EQS Group AG has been making intensive preparations for this for more than a year to build on its leading position in Europe.
Sustainability
The European Union is introducing an obligation to report non-financial sustainability indicators with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). According to new information, the EU directive will be delayed by at least one year. The development of a software solution is now being launched independently with a dedicated ESG team. Thomas Krick, a proven expert in sustainability who most recently successfully built up and led the ESG offering at Deloitte Germany, has been recruited as Managing Director.
EQS Group AG is publishing a comprehensive sustainability report for the first time together with this quarterly report. The content of this report follows the Global Reporting Initiative standards and is available on the website at Sustainability at EQS Group as of today.
Updated outlook:
The Executive Board will outline the business results in todays video conference from 11.00 a.m. (CEST). Login is not necessary. This will be broadcast live online at (Q1 2022 Results). Questions can be asked using the Q&A feature (chat) beforehand or during the webcast.
* For a better comparison, net interest is reported in cash flow from financing activities. The prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly
More information:
The figures for Q1 2022 are unaudited.
Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/).
Working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex regulatory requirements in a reliable and secure manner, minimizing risks and communicating their business success and its impact on society and the climate transparently to stakeholders.
EQS Groups products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. This platform ensures the professional handling of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, business approvals, third party management, insider list management and disclosure obligations.
Specific applications for sustainability reporting are available, including automated ESG data collection, management and filing in compliance with regulations.
In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.
EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs around 600 professionals and has offices in the worlds key financial markets.
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430033
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
13.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 444 430-000
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 430-049
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1351509
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1351509 13.05.2022
