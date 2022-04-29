DGAP-News: ESG Report 2021: SYNLAB defines high-impact areas to drive its ambitious environmental, social and governance agenda

DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Statement

ESG Report 2021: SYNLAB defines high-impact areas to drive its ambitious environmental, social and governance agenda



29.04.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SYNLAB International GmbH

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany

ESG Report 2021: SYNLAB defines high-impact areas to drive its ambitious environmental, social and governance agenda Building on SYNLAB's clearly defined ESG focus areas SYNLAB Green, SYNLAB Care, and SYNLAB Citizenship, as well as its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the company published its second ESG report and defined high-impact areas to continue its progress in the field of ESG

SYNLAB Green: Committing to fighting climate change, reducing waste, and fostering environmental management practices, SYNLAB reorganizes significant parts of its logistics services and expands the use of green energy

SYNLAB Care: Aiming at strengthening access to high quality healthcare globally and empowering employees, SYNLAB implements very high quality standards across the network and conducts a group-wide annual employee engagement survey to involve employees in decision-making and optimisation processes

SYNLAB Citizenship: Pledging to adhere to strict and meaningful business ethics, SYNLAB further strengthens responsible supply chain management and establishes a Supplier ESG Charter

SYNLAB, the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, today released its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report - Living our Purpose. SYNLAB has defined three high-impact areas that help drive its ambitious ESG agenda through concrete actions: the fight against climate change, access to high quality healthcare, and business ethics. These areas and SYNLAB's membership in the UN Global Compact initiative - a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices - go hand in hand with SYNLAB's global ESG priorities: SYNLAB Green - Reducing the environmental impact of every test delivered, always striving to protect the environment: to counteract climate change and reduce emissions with the target to become a carbon neutral company by 2025, SYNLAB among others focuses on green energy and climate friendly logistics. We expanded the share of green electricity used in our laboratories and consistently seek further opportunities to improve the mix. We invested and will continue to invest in e-mobility in countries and regions such as Germany, Switzerland, Iberia, and beyond. SYNLAB Care - Creating the greatest positive outcomes in the communities we work in through innovative, high-quality diagnostics and empowering our diverse employees: SYNLAB continues raising the bar in terms of high-quality diagnostics. It is our goal to certify 80% of our laboratories according to ISO 15189 or equivalent locally applicable quality standards by 2025. Moreover, we are strongly committed to diversity and the development of every person working at SYNLAB. Fulfilling this commitment, we listen to our colleagues: by conducting our group-wide annual employee engagement survey SYNLAB Dialogue, we include our colleagues' voices into decision-making processes, enabling the organisation to effectively address the different needs of our workforce and making SYNLAB become an ever-better employer. SYNLAB Citizenship - Operating with the highest standards of governance and compliance: our strong commitment to ethical business is non-negotiable. Along those lines, SYNLAB seeks to ensure that all our suppliers and service providers meet our ESG standards. For our partners and suppliers, we have therefore introduced a comprehensive code of conduct and a complaints procedure. Furthermore, we started detailed ESG risk-specific due diligence assessments covering more than 50% of reagent suppliers by 2023. "SYNLAB remains dedicated to its ambitious ESG goals and agenda. We are committed to continuously improve our approach, strategy, and stakeholder engagement in particular through the review of our ESG materiality assessment planned for 2022. We are proud to have already made so much progress, and we look forward to continue reaching our next milestones in enhancing our positive impact on society and all our stakeholders", said Harry Papageorgiou, SYNLAB Group Head of ESG.

For more information: Media contact:

Diana Tabor, FTI Consulting +49 (0) 151 46693856

media-contact@synlab.com Investor contact:

Mark Reinhard, SYNLAB +49 (0) 170 118 3753

ir@synlab.com About SYNLAB SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practising doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.

Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human and veterinary medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.

SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 30,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success.

SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of 3.76 billion in 2021.

More information can be found on www.synlab.com

29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

