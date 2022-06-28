DGAP-News: ESGTI AG: Notification of ESGTI AG Annual General Meeting, publication of the 2021 Financial Statements and Bond buy offer

DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Bond

Hünenberg, June 28th, 2022 - Due to delays in the preparation of the general meetings of some subsidiaries, the Board of Directors of ESGTI AG (Ticker: ESGTI) has decided to postpone the general meeting of ESGTI AG in Hünenberg from June 30th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to July 27th 2022 and to publish the 2021 Annual Report no later than July 4th, 2022 in order to give shareholders enough time to prepare for the Annual General Meeting. The corresponding exemption request was submitted to the BX Swiss admissions office on June 27th, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the registered office of ESGTI AG, Rothusstrasse 21, 6331 Huenenberg/ZG, Switzerland. In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, this year's Annual General Meeting will also be streamed by videoconference so that all registered shareholders or their representatives can join and participate by video if wished. Registered Shareholders of ESGTI AG may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting via written or electronically submitted instructions to the independent proxy.



Agenda details together with the annual reports and audited financial statements can be found within the official invitation, alongside registration and voting instructions in our download centre on our website as of Tuesday, July 4th, 2022.



In parallel, ESGTI AG is offering an early repurchase of bonds (ISIN XS2158598354) from current bond holders, including accrued interest, as per the date of Friday, July 29th, 2022. We request that all Bond holders who are interested in this offer to confirm such interest by email via investors@esgti.com before Friday, July 15th, 2022.



Contact

Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of the Board

Email: general-meeting@esgti.com, Tel.: +41 41 500 19 60



About ESGTI AG

ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Energy & Technology.

For more information see www.esgti.com.



