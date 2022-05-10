DGAP-News: European Imaging Group closed acquisition of majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

European Imaging Group closed acquisition of majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl



10.05.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





European Imaging Group closed acquisition of majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl

Munich, May 10, 2022 The European Imaging Group (EIG), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), closed the acquisition of a majority stake in Cyfrowe.pl (Cyfrowe). The company is the leading Polish omni-channel speciality retail operator of high-end photo and video equipment for professionals and enthusiasts. This transaction reinforces EIGs position as the leading pan-European photo and video specialist multi-channel retailer and offers a base for further expansion into Central and Eastern European markets.

Cyfrowe is headquartered in Gdansk and maintains close partnerships with the major blue-chip brands in the industry. It runs five successful retail destination stores across Poland and a renowned e-commerce platform. The offering is based on both new as well as used equipment and is complemented by a comprehensive range of services, such as customer training and workshops. Cyfrowe has built high levels of brand awareness and is managed by a strong team led by founder and CEO Jaroslaw Banacki, who will remain a significant minority shareholder. Banacki will continue to run the company and will be responsible for Cyfrowes future development.

Richard Glatzel, Group CEO of the European Imaging Group, states: We are ambitious to strengthen our position as the pan-European market leader in our field. Adding Cyfrowe represents our step into the Eastern European Market, further increasing EIG´s reach throughout the continent and leveraging synergies.

Jaroslaw Banacki, Founder and CEO of Cyfrowe, comments: Today, Cyfrowe is the leading omni-channel photo and video retailer in Poland. With the completion of our partnership with EIG, we are excited to see the opportunities this will bring and to continue on our successful growth path. With the founder staying on bord, EIG will have access to the longstanding Cyfrowe industry know-how and expertise, that can be combined with EIGs wealth of knowledge to capture future growth opportunities.



ABOUT AURELIUS



AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AEO; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategys core element is operational development of its portfolio companies with the support of a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts of AEO. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit https://aurelius-group.com



CONTACT

AURELIUS Group

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

ABOUT EUROPEAN IMAGING GROUP



The European Imaging Group ("EIG") is Europe's No 1 omni-channel specialist retailer for photo and video. EIG operates regionally with various brands including Calumet Photographic in Germany, Wex Photo Video in the UK, CameraNU.nl in the Benelux. Since its acquisition by Aurelius, EIG has grown organically and through acquisitions and has annual sales of over EUR 300 million in the UK, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

To find out more, visit https://european-imaging-group.com