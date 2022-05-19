DGAP-News: Evotec and Almirall enter into a multi-target alliance in medical dermatology

DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec and Almirall enter into a multi-target alliance in medical dermatology



19.05.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL FOCUS ON SEVERE SKIN DISEASES, INCLUDING IMMUNE-MEDIATED INFLAMMATORY CONDITIONS SUCH AS ATOPIC DERMATITIS AND NON-MELANOMA SKIN CANCER SUCH AS BASAL CELL CARCINOMA

THE COLLABORATION LEVERAGES EVOTECS DATA-DRIVEN EVOIR&D PLATFORM FOR INTEGRATED DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF FIRST-IN-CLASS THERAPIES AND ALMIRALLS EXPERTISE IN MEDICAL DERMATOLOGY



Hamburg, Germany, and Barcelona Spain, 19 May 2022:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) and Almirall S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, announced today a multi-target alliance in Medical Dermatology. The companies aim to discover and develop novel therapeutics for severe skin diseases, including immune-mediated inflammatory conditions such as atopic dermatitis and non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma.



The alliance will leverage Evotecs fully integrated multimodality platform and combine it with Almiralls leading expertise in Medical Dermatology. Both partners will contribute drug targets in the research process. Leveraging the Companys end-to-end integrated, AI/ML-driven EVOiR&D platform, Evotec will be responsible for drug discovery and pre-clinical development. Almirall will lead the clinical development and marketing.



Under the agreement, Evotec receives an undisclosed upfront payment, research payments, as well as success-based milestones of potentially up to 230 m per programme and royalties on net sales in the high single-digit percentage range.



Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: We are very happy to enter this collaboration with Almirall, one of the leaders in the field of Medical Dermatology. The collaboration has the potential to deliver superior first-in-class therapeutic options for many patients suffering from severe skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis or basal cell carcinoma. We are looking forward to leveraging the complementary expertise of Evotec and Almirall in order to develop promising new drug candidates.



Dr Karl Ziegelbauer, Chief Scientific Officer of Almirall, stated: We are very excited about the strategic alliance with Evotec and believe that combining Almiralls experience and know-how in Medical Dermatology with Evotecs integrated drug discovery and preclinical development small molecule platform will enable us to deliver novel solutions for patients suffering from auto-immune skin diseases or common forms of skin cancer.

ABOUT ALMIRALL

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health. We collaborate with scientists and healthcare professionals to address patients needs through science to improve their lives. Our Noble Purpose is at the core of our work: Transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We invest in differentiated and ground-breaking medical dermatology products to bring our innovative solutions to patients in need.

The company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange and is a member of the IBEX35 (ticker: ALM). Throughout its 79-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients. Currently, Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries and strategic agreements in over 70, with about 1,800 employees. Total revenues in 2021 were 836.5 million euros. For more information, please visit almirall.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Companys multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,200 highly qualified people. The Companys 15 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.