DGAP-News: Evotec receives 3 m milestone payment for Bayer starting Phase II clinical development of DNP programme

FIRST DOSING OF A STUDY PARTICIPANT TRIGGERS MILESTONE PAYMENT OF 3 M TO EVOTEC

PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL INITIATED BY EVOTEC'S PARTNER BAYER TO EVALUATE BAY 2395840 AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR DIABETIC NEUROPATHIC PAIN

Hamburg, Germany, 21 March 2022:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) announced today that the Company received a 3 m milestone payment from Bayer AG as a result of another promising small molecule from the Evotec-Bayer multi-target research alliance advancing into Phase II clinical development as a potential treatment for diabetic neuropathic pain ("DNP").



DNP is a common chronic condition associated with nerve damage caused by high blood sugar levels in diabetic patients. DNP may be triggered through the slightest touch upon which the body sends unprompted pain signals to the brain. Thus, DNP can drastically impair the quality of life for people living with this condition.



BAY 2395840 is an investigational oral antagonist of the bradykinin receptor B1 ("BDKRB1"), which is known to play a role in pain perception.



Bayer has initiated a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BAY 2395840 in patients with DNP compared to placebo. The phase II study is anticipated to run until the end of 2022.



Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are excited that Bayer is moving ahead with the Phase II clinical development of an asset from our multi-target research alliance. The role of the bradykinin receptor B1 for pain reception is well documented. We are confident that the highly selective BDKRB1 antagonist BAY 2395840 stands a good chance to provide a new, urgently needed therapeutic option for DNP patients."

