DGAP-News: Evotec SE reports first half-year 2022 results on 11 August 2022

Hamburg, Germany, 04 August 2022:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) will announce its financial results for the first half-year 2022 on Thursday, 11 August 2022.

The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.



Conference call details

Date: Thursday, 11 August 2022

Time: 02.00 pm CEST (08.00 am EDT, 01.00 pm BST)

Webcast details

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Companys multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,200 highly qualified people. The Companys 16 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

