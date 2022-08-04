|
DGAP-News: Evotec SE reports first half-year 2022 results on 11 August 2022
Hamburg, Germany, 04 August 2022:
The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.
Date: Thursday, 11 August 2022
From Germany: +49 69 20 17 44 220
A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our homepage www.evotec.com shortly before the event.
The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website:
ABOUT EVOTEC SE
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
|12:19
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.06.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.05.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.05.22
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
