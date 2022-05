DGAP-News: Evotec SE to announce results for the first quarter 2022 on 11 May 2022

DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec SE to announce results for the first quarter 2022 on 11 May 2022



04.05.2022 / 14:30

Hamburg, Germany, 04 May 2022:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, 11 May 2022.



The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.



Conference call details