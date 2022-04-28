|
28.04.2022 10:00:33
DGAP-News: Exasol AG announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022 and confirms outlook
|
DGAP-News: Exasol AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Exasol AG announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022 and confirms outlook
- ARR increases by 28.5% to 31.5 million at the end of Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: 24.5 million)
Nuremberg, April 28, 2022: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics database, again grew significantly in the first quarter of 2022. According to preliminary figures, annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 28.5% to 31.5 million (Q1 2021: 24.5 million). At the same time, Adjusted EBITDA improved to -3.8 million, compared to -4.3 million in the first quarter of the previous year. Importantly, compared to the previous quarter, the operating loss was halved (Q4 2021: -7.9 million), which underlines the turnaround in profitability which began to take effect in the fourth quarter of 2021. This positive development is due to both the successful expansion of revenues to 7.7 million in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: 6.1 million) and the significantly improved cost structure. Cash and cash equivalents stood at 26.6 million at the end of Q1 2022, demonstrating stability compared to year-end 2021 (Dec. 31, 2021: 27.2 million).
"We had a satisfactory start into the year and were able to increase revenue and ARR in the first quarter. Despite a very challenging geopolitical environment and its negative impact on the global economy our own business hardly lost momentum. At the same time, our capital efficiency and operating profit continued to improve substantially," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "As a result, we remain clearly on track to achieve our full-year targets. As we continue to drive our targeted revenue growth we are also building the foundation for increased momentum in the future, while improving our financial headroom thanks to the reorganization measures implemented last year."
For fiscal 2022, the outlook is unchanged: management expects annual recurring revenue (ARR) to increase to 38.5 million to 40.0 million. At the same time, the adjusted operating result (adjusted EBITDA) will improve to -14 to -16 million. Cash and cash equivalents are expected to range between 10 million and 12 million at year end. The medium-term target of achieving an ARR of 100 million in the course of fiscal 2025 also remains unchanged.
The full figures for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on May 18, 2022.
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1338129
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1338129 28.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exasolmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol AG announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022 and confirms outlook (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen zum ersten Quartal 2022 bekannt und bestätigt Ausblick (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Exasolmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exasol
|5,36
|3,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.