DGAP-News: Exasol AG announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022 and confirms outlook

- ARR increases by 28.5% to 31.5 million at the end of Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: 24.5 million)

- Adjusted EBITDA improves to -3.8 million (Q1 2021: -4.3 million)

- Cash and cash equivalents stable at 26.6 million compared to year-end

- Outlook for 2022 and medium-term targets confirmed

Nuremberg, April 28, 2022: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics database, again grew significantly in the first quarter of 2022. According to preliminary figures, annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 28.5% to 31.5 million (Q1 2021: 24.5 million). At the same time, Adjusted EBITDA improved to -3.8 million, compared to -4.3 million in the first quarter of the previous year. Importantly, compared to the previous quarter, the operating loss was halved (Q4 2021: -7.9 million), which underlines the turnaround in profitability which began to take effect in the fourth quarter of 2021. This positive development is due to both the successful expansion of revenues to 7.7 million in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: 6.1 million) and the significantly improved cost structure. Cash and cash equivalents stood at 26.6 million at the end of Q1 2022, demonstrating stability compared to year-end 2021 (Dec. 31, 2021: 27.2 million).

"We had a satisfactory start into the year and were able to increase revenue and ARR in the first quarter. Despite a very challenging geopolitical environment and its negative impact on the global economy our own business hardly lost momentum. At the same time, our capital efficiency and operating profit continued to improve substantially," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "As a result, we remain clearly on track to achieve our full-year targets. As we continue to drive our targeted revenue growth we are also building the foundation for increased momentum in the future, while improving our financial headroom thanks to the reorganization measures implemented last year."

For fiscal 2022, the outlook is unchanged: management expects annual recurring revenue (ARR) to increase to 38.5 million to 40.0 million. At the same time, the adjusted operating result (adjusted EBITDA) will improve to -14 to -16 million. Cash and cash equivalents are expected to range between 10 million and 12 million at year end. The medium-term target of achieving an ARR of 100 million in the course of fiscal 2025 also remains unchanged.

