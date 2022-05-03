|
03.05.2022 17:33:59
DGAP-News: Exasol AG expands Supervisory Board
|
DGAP-News: Exasol AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Exasol AG expands Supervisory Board
Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Knud Klingler have already been members of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG since 2008. " Exasol has grown strongly in recent years and we are pleased to have closely accompanied this development. With the IPO in 2020, the company has entered a new phase. This should now also be reflected in the composition of the Supervisory Board," said Prof. Jochen Tschunke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "However, we will remain closely associated with the company as long-standing investors and look forward to a promising future together."
Volker Smid will run for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG after the upcoming Annual General Meeting. He was elected to the Supervisory Board at the end of June 2021 and, like Karl Hopfner, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 2018, ensures continuity in an important phase of the company's development. "Our shareholders can look forward to very competent candidates, whom we will introduce for the first time with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting," explains Volker Smid. With the election of the new Supervisory Board members, Exasol will broaden the board with additional competencies and also place even greater emphasis on the topic of corporate governance.
"Over the past years, the Supervisory Board has actively supported our growth with a great deal of commitment and valuable impetus," says Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "On behalf of the entire Management Board and all employees, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the departing Supervisory Board members for their trusting cooperation."
Investor Relations contact
03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342547
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1342547 03.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exasolmehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol AG erweitert Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol AG expands Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL AG : Change in the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
03.05.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: EXASOL AG : Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen zum ersten Quartal 2022 bekannt und bestätigt Ausblick (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol AG announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2022 and confirms outlook (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english (EQS Group)