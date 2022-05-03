DGAP-News: Exasol AG expands Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Exasol AG expands Supervisory Board



03.05.2022 / 17:33

Nuremberg, 03.05.2022: Exasol AG will expand its Supervisory Board from currently four to six members. The new Supervisory Board members are to be elected at the next Annual General Meeting, which is expected to take place on July 6, 2022. After more than ten years of membership the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Prof. Jochen Tschunke, as well as Dr. Knud Klingler will make their mandates available for personal reasons at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Four new Supervisory Board members will therefore be elected at the next Annual General Meeting.

Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Knud Klingler have already been members of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG since 2008. " Exasol has grown strongly in recent years and we are pleased to have closely accompanied this development. With the IPO in 2020, the company has entered a new phase. This should now also be reflected in the composition of the Supervisory Board," said Prof. Jochen Tschunke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "However, we will remain closely associated with the company as long-standing investors and look forward to a promising future together."

Volker Smid will run for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of Exasol AG after the upcoming Annual General Meeting. He was elected to the Supervisory Board at the end of June 2021 and, like Karl Hopfner, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since June 2018, ensures continuity in an important phase of the company's development. "Our shareholders can look forward to very competent candidates, whom we will introduce for the first time with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting," explains Volker Smid. With the election of the new Supervisory Board members, Exasol will broaden the board with additional competencies and also place even greater emphasis on the topic of corporate governance.

"Over the past years, the Supervisory Board has actively supported our growth with a great deal of commitment and valuable impetus," says Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "On behalf of the entire Management Board and all employees, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the departing Supervisory Board members for their trusting cooperation."





