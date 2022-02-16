DGAP-News: Exasol AG provides overview of fiscal year 2021 and outlook for 2022

DGAP-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Exasol AG provides overview of fiscal year 2021 and outlook for 2022



16.02.2022 / 09:46

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Exasol AG provides overview of fiscal year 2021 and outlook for 2022

- ARR increases by 29% to 30.5 million in fiscal 2021

- Net Retention Rate (NRR) increases to 121% compared to previous year (115%)

- Number of total customers grows to 212 at year-end 2021

- Management expects ARR to increase to between 38.5 and 40.0 million with growing profitability in 2022

Nuremberg, February 16, 2022: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics database, has closed the past financial year with significant growth. According to preliminary unaudited figures, annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased to 30.5 million, up around 29% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis (2020: 23.5 million). The net revenue retention rate (NRR) rose to 121%, compared to 115% in 2020, due in part to a higher customer retention rate of 95% (previous year: 93%). In total, the number of customers rose from 195 to 212 - including numerous companies with high data complexity from the industrial, financial and eCommerce sectors. At EUR 27.2 million, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year were even slightly above the expected range of EUR 24-26 million. The reorganization implemented in October 2021 is thus already bearing fruit. The full effects from the implemented measures will become even more visible in the course of 2022.

"We closed our fiscal year 2021 with a strong fourth quarter where we continued to grow our annual recurring revenues as well as improve our capital efficiency," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "This is a good starting point for further growth in annual recurring revenue and a significant increase in our profitability."

2022 Outlook

For the fiscal year 2022, management expects annual recurring revenue (ARR) to increase to between 38.5 million and 40.0 million. At the same time, adjusted operating income (adj. EBITDA) is expected to improve to between -14 million and -16 million (adj. EBITDA 2021: -30.9 million). With cash and cash equivalents at of 10 million to 12 million at year-end 2022, management continues to see sufficient financial headroom to achieve the mid-term targets.

The complete and audited Annual Report 2021 will be published on May 18, 2022.

Key Figures:

(in m) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Chg.in % 2021 2020 Chg. in % Revenue 8.1 5.9 37.2% 27.5 23.6 16.6% Gross Profit 7.7 5.3 46.4% 26.6 22.3 19.5% Margin 94.8% 88.9% 96.8 94.4 Adj. EBITDA -7.9 -7.0 -11.9% -30.9 -8.7 >-100% Margin -96.9% -118.8% -112.3% -36.8%

marija.perisic@exasol.com