|
16.02.2022 09:46:50
DGAP-News: Exasol AG provides overview of fiscal year 2021 and outlook for 2022
|
DGAP-News: Exasol AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Exasol AG provides overview of fiscal year 2021 and outlook for 2022
- ARR increases by 29% to 30.5 million in fiscal 2021
Nuremberg, February 16, 2022: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics database, has closed the past financial year with significant growth. According to preliminary unaudited figures, annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased to 30.5 million, up around 29% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis (2020: 23.5 million). The net revenue retention rate (NRR) rose to 121%, compared to 115% in 2020, due in part to a higher customer retention rate of 95% (previous year: 93%). In total, the number of customers rose from 195 to 212 - including numerous companies with high data complexity from the industrial, financial and eCommerce sectors. At EUR 27.2 million, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year were even slightly above the expected range of EUR 24-26 million. The reorganization implemented in October 2021 is thus already bearing fruit. The full effects from the implemented measures will become even more visible in the course of 2022.
"We closed our fiscal year 2021 with a strong fourth quarter where we continued to grow our annual recurring revenues as well as improve our capital efficiency," said Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "This is a good starting point for further growth in annual recurring revenue and a significant increase in our profitability."
2022 Outlook
For the fiscal year 2022, management expects annual recurring revenue (ARR) to increase to between 38.5 million and 40.0 million. At the same time, adjusted operating income (adj. EBITDA) is expected to improve to between -14 million and -16 million (adj. EBITDA 2021: -30.9 million). With cash and cash equivalents at of 10 million to 12 million at year-end 2022, management continues to see sufficient financial headroom to achieve the mid-term targets.
The complete and audited Annual Report 2021 will be published on May 18, 2022.
Key Figures:
IR Contact
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 911 2399 114
E-Mail: ir@exasol.com
PR Contact
Marija Perisic
PR Manager in DACH
E-Mail: marija.perisic@exasol.com
16.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1281080
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1281080 16.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exasolmehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol AG gibt Überblick zum Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Ausblick für 2022 (EQS Group)
|
16.02.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol AG provides overview of fiscal year 2021 and outlook for 2022 (EQS Group)
|
15.02.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english (EQS Group)
|
15.02.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15.02.22