DGAP-News: Exasol announces first preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021: ARR growth and cash development in line with expectations

DGAP-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Exasol announces first preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021: ARR growth and cash development in line with expectations



20.01.2022 / 12:14

Exasol announces first preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021: ARR growth and cash development in line with expectations



- ARR increases by 29% to 30.5 million in fiscal year 2021

- Effects of reorganization already visible: cash and cash equivalents at around 27 million euros at the end of the year

- Detailed information and outlook 2022 to be published on February 16, 2022



Nuremberg, 20. January 2022: Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytics database, has met its expectations for the 2021 financial year according to unaudited preliminary figures. On this basis, ARR increased to 30.5 million, in line with expectations of 30-31 million. On a like-for-like basis, this corresponds to growth of 29% compared to previous year. At 27.2 million, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year were even slightly above the expected range of 24-26 million. The reorganization carried out in October 2021 is already making a positive impact. The full effects of the measures implemented will become even more apparent in the course of 2022.



"Our preliminary figures show that we are on the right track with our development. We were able to continue to keep our growth high in the past financial year, while at the same time making much more efficient use of our cash through reorganization from Q4 onwards", explains Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol. "With our current available liquid funds, we are well positioned for our continued growth and adequately funded to meet our midterm targets."



Exasol will provide more details on the preliminary numbers and outlook for fiscal 2022 on February 16, 2022.



Exasol Investor Relations contact

Christoph Marx, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail:



Exasol Press contact

Carla Gutierrez, Global Communications Manager

Tel: + 44 786 0151691

Email:



