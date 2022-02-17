|
17.02.2022 13:12:35
DGAP-News: Exasol is recognized for fulfilling ISS ESG's demanding requirements regarding sustainability performance in its industry sector
|
DGAP-News: Exasol AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nuremberg, Germany - February 17, 2022 - Exasol has announced today that it has received a 'Prime Status' rating from the world-renowned sustainability rating agency, ISS ESG, effective as of January 27, 2022. This means that Exasol fulfils ISS ESG's demanding requirements regarding sustainability performance in its industry sector above the sector-specific average. The rating agency thus confirmed that Exasol's practises and efforts with regards to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") topics meet and exceed the threshold criteria specified for the software and IT industry, which led Exasol into Decile Rank "1".
"We are delighted to be recognized for our sustainability performance in the latest ISS ESG Corporate Rating," said Jan-Dirk Henrich, Chief Financial Officer of Exasol AG. "Receiving the internationally recognized 'Prime Status' was a result of the continuous work we do across the business to ensure we always act responsibly, ethically and sustainably when it comes to our employees, our investors, our customers and our planet. We are especially content about our efforts in 2021 with regards to Privacy and Data Security and our initiatives on Human Capital Development."
ISS ESG is one of the leading ESG research and rating agencies worldwide. With an established rating methodology, ISS ESG analyses several thousand companies from environmental, social, and governance perspectives - by approximately 100 indicators per sector. For more information about ISS and the ESG Corporate Rating, please refer to: https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/.
About Exasol
17.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1282321
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1282321 17.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exasolmehr Nachrichten
|
18.02.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english (EQS Group)
|
18.02.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18.02.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english (EQS Group)
|
18.02.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol is recognized for fulfilling ISS ESG's demanding requirements regarding sustainability performance in its industry sector (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|DGAP-News: Exasol erfüllt die anspruchsvollen Anforderungen von ISS ESG an die Nachhaltigkeitsleistung in der Software- und IT-Branche (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG english (EQS Group)
|
17.02.22
|DGAP-DD: EXASOL AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Exasolmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exasol
|6,63
|-0,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.