DGAP-News: Exasol is recognized for fulfilling ISS ESG's demanding requirements regarding sustainability performance in its industry sector

DGAP-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Exasol is recognized for fulfilling ISS ESG's demanding requirements regarding sustainability performance in its industry sector



17.02.2022 / 13:12

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nuremberg, Germany - February 17, 2022 - Exasol has announced today that it has received a 'Prime Status' rating from the world-renowned sustainability rating agency, ISS ESG, effective as of January 27, 2022. This means that Exasol fulfils ISS ESG's demanding requirements regarding sustainability performance in its industry sector above the sector-specific average. The rating agency thus confirmed that Exasol's practises and efforts with regards to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") topics meet and exceed the threshold criteria specified for the software and IT industry, which led Exasol into Decile Rank "1".

"We are delighted to be recognized for our sustainability performance in the latest ISS ESG Corporate Rating," said Jan-Dirk Henrich, Chief Financial Officer of Exasol AG. "Receiving the internationally recognized 'Prime Status' was a result of the continuous work we do across the business to ensure we always act responsibly, ethically and sustainably when it comes to our employees, our investors, our customers and our planet. We are especially content about our efforts in 2021 with regards to Privacy and Data Security and our initiatives on Human Capital Development."

ISS ESG is one of the leading ESG research and rating agencies worldwide. With an established rating methodology, ISS ESG analyses several thousand companies from environmental, social, and governance perspectives - by approximately 100 indicators per sector. For more information about ISS and the ESG Corporate Rating, please refer to: https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/.

About Exasol

Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database - the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud - public or private - or on-premises.



Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data.



Learn more at: www.exasol.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.



PR Contacts:

Isabella Alder, EMEA Communications Manager at Exasol

Email: isabella.alder@exasol.com



Exasol Investor Relations contact

Christoph Marx, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail: ir@exasol.com