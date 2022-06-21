|
21.06.2022 14:39:23
DGAP-News: Executive Board and Supervisory Boards of Deutsche EuroShop AG recommend shareholders tender their shares into offer by Oaktree and CURA
|
DGAP-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Key word(s): Statement/Offer
Executive Board and Supervisory Boards of Deutsche EuroShop AG recommend shareholders tender their shares into offer by Oaktree and CURA
Within the scope of their fairness opinions prepared for the Company, Deutsche Bank and Rothschild & Co also conclude that the offer consideration is fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Deutsche EuroShop AG.
The detailed joint reasoned statement of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company pursuant to Section 27 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz WpÜG) is published on the Companys website at https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/Takeover-Offer.
Shareholders of Deutsche EuroShop AG can still accept the offer, presumably until 7 July 2022. The Offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50.0% plus one Share (including certain shares already held by Mr. Alexander Otto and entities controlled by him, including Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.) and certain other customary conditions, including merger control clearance of the acquisition by the European Commission or the competent authorities in individual member states of the European Union, as applicable. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
Deutsche EuroShop - The Shopping Center Company
21.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
|WKN:
|748020
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1380433
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1380433 21.06.2022
