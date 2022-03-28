|
DGAP-News: Expansion of the Executive Board of HAEMATO AG: Strengthening operational excellence
Expansion of the Executive Board of HAEMATO AG: Strengthening operational excellence
Schönefeld, 28.03.2022 - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of HAEMATO AG appointed Mr. Attila Strauss to the Executive Board of HAEMATO AG with effect from 01.04.2022.
Mr. Attila Strauss has already been working as Chief Operating Officer at HAEMATO PHARM GmbH since 01.05.2021 and has also been Managing Director of the company since 01.10.2021.
Mr. Strauss is 37 years old and studied business informatics. Before joining the HAEMATO Group, Mr. Strauss was responsible for audit and efficiency improvement projects in various multinational companies.
Mr. Patrick Brenske, former sole member of the Executive Board of HAEMATO AG: "In the past months, Mr. Strauss has proven his ability to implement cost reductions and efficiency increases in operational processes. I am pleased about the reinforcement and the further successful cooperation with Mr. Strauss."
About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the trade of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and private brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.haemato.de.
Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag
