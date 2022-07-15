DGAP-News: Expansion of the Management Board of Delticom AG

DGAP-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Expansion of the Management Board of Delticom AG



15.07.2022 / 16:35

Hanover, July 15, 2022 The Supervisory Board of Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, has appointed Dr. Johannes Schmidt-Schultes as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from September 01, 2022.

Dr. Schmidt-Schultes has over 20 years of professional experience as Managing Director Finance and Chief Financial Officer: After having worked for Klöckner & Co and the Deutsche Telekom Group, he has held Group CFO positions since 2007 in various international companies, some of which are listed in the stock exchange, including Semperit, Apleona, Esprit and BMI Group. Most recently, he was Managing Director of the German office of THM Partners LLP. Dr. Schmidt-Schultes is an experienced leader with a focus on performance management, efficiency enhancement, structure and process optimisation as well as transparency and complexity reduction. He thus brings to Delticom AG not only his wide range of practical, multinational and cross-cultural management experience in various industries and countries, but also his expertise in the fields of corporate development and change management. The Supervisory Board has thus successfully completed the process of filling the vacancy and is now looking forward to working with Dr. Schmidt-Schultes as a member of Delticom AG's Management Board.

About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 359 online shops and online distribution platforms in 73 countries, serving more than 17.4 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's over 34,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2021, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 585 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 174 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

