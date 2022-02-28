|
28.02.2022 07:43:07
DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance
DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
- Sales revenue: EUR 42.9 million (EUR 42.1 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
Sales revenue amounted to EUR 15.2 million during the third quarter (01/10/2021-31/12/2021) of the fiscal year 2021/2022 (EUR 14.4 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 3.0 million (EUR 3.7 million in the same period of the previous year).
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
28.02.2022
