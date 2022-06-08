08.06.2022 07:38:57

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance

Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance

08.06.2022 / 07:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 8 June 2022 Group figures for the fiscal year 2021/2022 (1 April 2021 31 March 2022):

- Sales revenue: EUR 58.3 million (EUR 55.1 million in the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- EBITDA: EUR 17.6 million (EUR 19.6 million in the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- EBIT: EUR 11.5 million (EUR 13.9 million in the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 16.7 million (EUR 20.9 million in the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 35.8 million as of 31 March 2022 (EUR 48.4 million as of 31 March 2021)


At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 4 July 2022 a dividend payment of EUR 0.75 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2021/2022 (fiscal year 2020/2021 EUR 0.85 per dividend-bearing share).

The Companys Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:

Annual Report:
German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2021_2022.pdf
English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2021_2022.pdf

Annual Financial Report:
German (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_2022_ESEF.zip
English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualFinancialReport_2021_2022.pdf


Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasofts software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).


Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
Linz, 8 June 2022
Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0


Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162 609
E-mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
