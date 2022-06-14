DGAP-News: fashionette AG appoints Georg Hesse as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

|
Georg Hesse is a highly experienced e-commerce leader, who combines a track record of driving growth and scaling business with an unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and innovation.
Most recently, he was Vice President at Thrasio, a global consumer goods company specializing in buying and scaling brands on the Amazon marketplace and one of the largest Amazon sellers globally. Georg Hesse was responsible for building Thrasios European and Indian businesses and was a member of the global Executive Team.
Prior to this, Georg Hesse was CEO of HolidayCheck Group AG, one of Europes leading digital firms for recreational holidays. In his role, he transformed the group into a modern technology and travel company, implementing a customer-centric vision and focused market strategy that helped turn around the group to achieve double-digit sales growth and positive cash flow.
Georg Hesse started his e-commerce career as part of the founding team of Amazon Germany, where he spent 16 years and became a Director Home Living, Home & Major Appliances and Toys.
We are pleased to welcome Georg as new CEO of fashionette AG. Georg has considerable e-commerce experience in publicly traded companies and a consistent track record of delivering exceptional results. He brings a passion for building winning teams and creating a customer-centric culture while driving innovation and delivering against operational goals. The supervisory board is confident that his experience and expertise will accelerate fashionettes growth even further, outlines Stefan Schütze, chairman of the Companys supervisory board. We also want to thank Daniel again for his transformational work over the last three years, growing fashionette, bringing it public and his strong leadership through the challenging COVID times. We wish him all the best on his next steps.
I am very pleased to join fashionette AG as of 1 July. The potential is enormous and together with Thomas Buhl and the well-established team we will successfully develop the company, inspire our customers with our services and convince our shareholders with good results, says Georg Hesse.
To not miss any publications or news about fashionette AG, please register here for all Investor Relations mailings.
fashionette AG is a leading European data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. With its online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette-group offers not only inspiration, but a curated assortment of premium and luxury handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches, jewelry and beauty products from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Reinforcing more than ten years of fashion accessory experience, fashionette AG developed a compelling proprietary IT and data platform using cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to all women in Europe. For more information about fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.
|03.12.21
|fashionette Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.07.21
|fashionette Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.21
|fashionette buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
