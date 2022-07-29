DGAP-News: flatex becomes exclusive online brokerage partner of the police union (Gewerkschaft der Polizei, GdP) of North Rhine-Westphalia

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

flatex becomes exclusive online brokerage partner of the police union (Gewerkschaft der Polizei, GdP) of North Rhine-Westphalia



29.07.2022 / 14:42

flatex becomes exclusive online brokerage partner of the police union (Gewerkschaft der Polizei, GdP) of North Rhine-Westphalia

Partnership with the largest state association of the police union has a clear model character also beyond the police force

Over 46,000 union members benefit from the special terms of the partnership and the reliability of Europe's multi-award winning Broker of the Year

Frankfurt/ Main Starting 1 August 2022, flatex, a brand of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's leading online broker for retail investors, will support the police union (Gewerkschaft der Polizei, GdP) of North Rhine-Westphalia as an exclusive partner in the area of online brokerage. flatex thereby offers more than 46,000 union members the opportunity to take their financial future into their own hands with simple and secure access to the capital market and thus to sustainably build up and maintain wealth, particularly important in times of high inflation.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: "As the European market leader in online stock trading, we are very pleased to be able to support the members of this important professional group via this partnership, also fulfilling our social responsibility to some extent. Shared values such as security, reliability and trust form the strong basis of this partnership. For us, the cooperation with the largest state association of the police union has a clear model character for future partnerships also beyond the police."

