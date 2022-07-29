|
29.07.2022 14:42:24
DGAP-News: flatex becomes exclusive online brokerage partner of the police union (Gewerkschaft der Polizei, GdP) of North Rhine-Westphalia
|
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
flatex becomes exclusive online brokerage partner of the police union (Gewerkschaft der Polizei, GdP) of North Rhine-Westphalia
Frankfurt/ Main Starting 1 August 2022, flatex, a brand of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's leading online broker for retail investors, will support the police union (Gewerkschaft der Polizei, GdP) of North Rhine-Westphalia as an exclusive partner in the area of online brokerage. flatex thereby offers more than 46,000 union members the opportunity to take their financial future into their own hands with simple and secure access to the capital market and thus to sustainably build up and maintain wealth, particularly important in times of high inflation.
Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: "As the European market leader in online stock trading, we are very pleased to be able to support the members of this important professional group via this partnership, also fulfilling our social responsibility to some extent. Shared values such as security, reliability and trust form the strong basis of this partnership. For us, the cooperation with the largest state association of the police union has a clear model character for future partnerships also beyond the police."
For further information please contact:
Achim Schreck
About flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers.
With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 78 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.
Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en
29.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1409345
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1409345 29.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AGmehr Analysen
|15.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|flatexDEGIRO Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.11.21
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.08.21
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.08.21
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.07.21
|flatexDEGIRO Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|9,83
|3,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.