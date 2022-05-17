|
17.05.2022 18:02:05
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority
|
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority
- Extension of Supervisory Board to four members approved
- Aygül Özkan elected new member of the Supervisory Board
- AGM expresses its confidence in the Management and Supervisory Board with large majority
- 62.85 percent of share capital represented at virtual Annual General Meeting
Frankfurt/Main The Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) today approved all items on the agenda with a large majority.
The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2021 with a large majority and approved all agenda items, including the extension of the Supervisory Board to four members and the election of Mrs. Aygül Özkan as a new member of the Supervisory Board.
Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG: I couldnt be more excited about Aygüls election to the Supervisory Board. With her unique network and ability to confidently navigate the political arena, her advice will add immeasurable value in an environment of ever-changing regulatory requirements and political agendas. At the same time, Aygül brings a strong understanding of technology-driven platform businesses and a diverse perspective on many relevant issues.
For further information please contact:
Achim Schreck
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers, including commission-free brokerage.
With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 7-8 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.
Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en
17.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1354917
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1354917 17.05.2022
