DGAP-News: For 2022, creditshelf expects strong revenue growth and EBIT near break-even

DGAP-News: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

For 2022, creditshelf expects strong revenue growth and EBIT near break-even



30.03.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





For 2022, creditshelf expects strong revenue growth and EBIT near break-even

creditshelf achieves revenue growth to kEUR 7,251.5 in fiscal year 2021 (previous year: kEUR 4,899.2)

Expanded partner network acts as key growth driver

Q4 2021 as first EBITDA-positive quarter in company history; significant y-o-y improvement in EBITDA underscores potential for scalability

EBIT including ordinary depreciation and amortization at previous year's level, showing solid trend towards profitability

Forecast for fiscal year 2022 with strong revenue growth and EBIT around break-even

Frankfurt am Main, March 30, 2022 - creditshelf, the leading financier of digital SME loans in Germany, is publishing its 2021 Annual Report today.



creditshelf was able to significantly increase its growth in the fiscal year 2021. The company arranged a total of 145 (previous year: 110) loans, amounting to a loan volume of EUR 166.9 million (previous year: EUR 98.9 million) for German SMEs and promising growth companies. Driver for this strong growth was a solid partner network which provided a large number of suitable and attractive customers on the basis of close networking with creditshelf. As a result, revenues developed very positively and grew roughly 48% to kEUR 7,251.5 (previous year: kEUR 4,899.2).

creditshelf CEO Dr. Tim Thabe comments on the 2021 fiscal year: "The year 2021 is further proof that focusing on a strong financing ecosystem is the spot-on, forward-looking decision. Through close and broad-based sales cooperations, we were able to take a big step forward in terms of arranged loan volume. At the same time, despite the ongoing pandemic, our portfolio has proven to be very robust, and we have had a very manageable amount of loan defaults. All this speaks not only for the growing need of German SMEs for alternative sources of financing, but also for the quality of our technology-driven risk analysis. We are looking forward to further developing creditshelf in fiscal-year 2022, always in line with the needs of our customers and investors."

Based on the positive business development and a stable cost base, EBITDA improved significantly year-over-year to kEUR minus 998.6 (previous year: kEUR minus 4,129.1). This development illustrates the scalability of creditshelf's business model. Thus, the company was able to grow substantially despite reduced total expenses. With ordinary depreciation and amortization at previous year's level, EBIT improved to kEUR minus 2,183.1 (previous year: kEUR minus 5,345.3). In addition to reduced expenses for marketing and advertising based on a focused marketing approach (2021: kEUR 783.8; 2020: kEUR 1,329.6), lower personnel expenses in particular contributed to the positive development of expenses. The latter amounted to kEUR 5,333.7 in fiscal year 2021 (previous year: kEUR 6,024.3), reflecting lower expenses for share-based employee incentive programs in addition to a constant headcount. At kEUR 2,914.6, the remaining other operating expenses also stood below previous year's figure (kEUR 3,036.6).

"On the basis created in 2021, we believe we are very well positioned to meet the needs of SMEs for unsecured debt in 2022. While the government support measures regarding the covid crisis are expected to expire, companies are facing major challenges in the areas of modernization and digitization. creditshelf, as an alternative financier, will fill an important gap in the SME financing mix offering unsecured, digital and readily available loans," explains creditshelf CFO Dr. Daniel Bartsch.

Against this backdrop, the Management Board expects consolidated revenues of EUR 10 million to EUR 12 million for the fiscal year 2022. In addition, EBIT of EUR minus 0.5 million to EUR plus 0.5 million is expected at group level. Break-even at EBIT level is thus within reach.

The most important key figures at a glance

FY 2021 FY 2020 In EUR million Loan request volume 1,683.7 1,528.2 Arranged loan volume 166.9 98.9 In kEUR Revenue 7,251.5 4,899.2 Borrower fees 5,344.1 3,391.0 Investor fees, servicing and advisory fees 1,907.4 1,508.2 Other income 145.0 940.4 Own work capitalized 637.0 421.8 Total expenses 9,032.1 10,390.5 Personnel expenses 5,333.7 6,024.3 Of which for share-based employee incentive programs 464.7 1,038.8 Marketing and advertising expenses 783.8 1,329.6 Legal and consulting expenses 770.1 702.0 Third-party services 436.2 448.0 Miscellaneous other operating expenses 1,708.3 1,886.6 EBITDA -998.6 -4,129.1 Depreciation and amortization 1,184.5 1,216.2 EBIT -2,183.1 -5,345.3

The full report for fiscal year 2021 is available for download on the investor relations website ir.creditshelf.com as of today.

Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Maximilian Franz

Head of Communications and Content

Mainzer Landstraße 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 348 719 113

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com

About creditshelf

ir.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is the leading financier for digital SME loans in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the company's partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers' credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services.

creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years' experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrow's businesses.