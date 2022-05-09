DGAP-News: Foresight to Host a Virtual Investor Webinar: Market Trends and Its Solutions for the Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Era

DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight to Host a Virtual Investor Webinar: Market Trends and Its Solutions for the Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Era



09.05.2022 / 14:20

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (Foresight or the Company), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that the Company will host a virtual investor webinar titled Market Trends and Foresights Solutions for the Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Era, on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. Interested participants are invited to register in advance by clicking here.

During the webinar, leading executives will review the hottest market trends and latest technological developments in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Learn how Foresights and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd.s (Eye-Net) technologies gain traction worldwide, while enhancing road safety by reducing accidents involving vehicles and vulnerable road users. This webinar will provide valuable insight into how Foresight and Eye-Net are well positioned to lead urban solutions optimizing public space and serving citizens around the world.

Speakers and Agenda:

12:00 PM - 12:15 PM - The Renaissance of Stereo Vision in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles.

Speaker: Christian Weber, Head of Advanced Engineering ADAS of Continental ADAS

12:15 PM - 12:30 PM - Integrating Foresight into the World of Autonomous Vehicles.

Speaker: Doron Cohadier, VP Business Development of Foresight

12:30 PM - 12:45 PM Changing the Road Safety Paradigm by Foreseeing Beyond Line of Sight.

Speaker: Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net

12:45 PM - 1:00 PM Q&A Session

For more information regarding this event, please visit Foresights Investor Relations page here.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-sight accident-prevention solutions.

Foresights vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

