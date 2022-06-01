DGAP-News: Foresight to Present at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference in June

|
Foresight to Present at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference in June
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (Foresight or the Company), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 15 at 9:15 a.m. ET.
Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer and Doron Cohadier, Vice President of Business Development will attend the virtual conference, which includes a company presentation and one-on-one meetings on June 15 and 16. To schedule a meeting, contact your Sidoti representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com
For more information regarding these events, please visit Foresights Investor Relations page here.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-sight accident-prevention solutions.
Foresights vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.
For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.Contact Details
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC
+1 917-607-8654
https://www.foresightauto.com/
